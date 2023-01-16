scorecardresearch
‘The protestors should have boycotted the Minister, not the game’: Shashi Tharoor on IND vs SL poor turnout

Shashi Tharoor blames Sports Minister V Abdurahiman for the low turnout in India-Sri Lanka 3rd ODI.

Shashi Tharoor (right) blamed the Kerala sports minister's controversial remark on the ticket rate for the low turnout in the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

The India-Sri Lanka cricket match on Sunday was played in a half-empty stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, the Congress leader Shashi Tharoor blamed the Kerala Sports Minister’s V Abdurahiman’s recent controversial comment on the ticket rate for the low turnout.

In a series of tweets, Tharoor said that “The protestors should have boycotted the Minister, not the game.”

“It appears that my statement yesterday regretting the poor attendance at the third India-SriLanka ODI, as a result of the social media boycott urged by fans enraged by the insensitive remarks of the Kerala Sports Minister, has been misrepresented by some,” Tharoor wrote on Twitter.

“Boycotts are a democratic right, but they should target the person against whom the boycotters are protesting. I have nothing against those who were understandably outraged by the Minister’s callous comment that those who can’t afford to buy a ticket need not attend the match.

“The Sports Minister, who didn’t bother enough to even attend the match, doesn’t care if the gallery is full or empty. He was unaffected by the boycott. The protestors should have boycotted the Minister, not the game. The boycott only hurt the future prospects of cricket in Tvm.

“The KCA, which has nothing to do w/the Minister or his insensitive comments, needed a good turnout to bolster its case for Tvm to be selected as a World Cup venue later this year. If the low turnout yesterday is held against us by the BCCI, only sports fans will suffer.

“That’s the point i made yesterday at the stadium. I hear that my comments were only partially reported & have been distorted by some. Hope this thread makes my stand clear, as a cricket fan & as the local MP. I want top-class cricket to flourish in Trivandrum!”

Abdurahiman had sparked off a major controversy by saying that those who cannot afford it need not go to watch the match.

“What is the need for reducing the tax? The demand is that the country is witnessing the phenomenon of price rise so that the tax should be reduced. Those who are starving need not go to watch the match,” the Minister had said.

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) said the low turnout was due to the ongoing Sabarimala pilgrimage season, the Pongal festival and some CBSE exams scheduled to commence on Monday.

