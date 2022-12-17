‘The pride you must have…..watching your 18-year-old playing cricket in National Stadium, Karachi is incomparable’: Nasser Hussain to Rehan Ahmed’s father on his debut

Rehan Ahmed became England’s youngest ever men’s Test cricketer when he made his debut for England against Pakistan in Karachi for the third Test. It was former England captain Nasser Hussain who handed Ahmed his first England cap.

During the pre-match ceremony, Hussain delivered an emotional speech, “This little cloth is a reward for all the hard work you’ve already done and all the sacrifices you’ve made and also everyone who has got you here, whether it be Nottinghamshire or Leicestershire.”

"The pride you must have in your heart this week watching your 18 year old son playing cricket in the National Stadium, Karachi, is incomparable."

He further added, “It’s also a reward for the sacrifices your family have made. It’s a story that I know well, and I know what your old man has been through, the pride you must have in your heart this week, watching your 18-year-old son playing cricket in National Stadium, Karachi is incomparable. So many congratulations to your family.”

Rehan’s father, Naeem Ahmed, a former cricketer himself, was born in Pakistan, where he played as a fast-bowling all-rounder, before moving to England.

On his son’s England debut, Naeem said, “That moment, I didn’t realise I would be on the ground for it and standing in the huddle with the players.”

He further added, “I thought they meant for me to be on the side while it happened, but not actually in the huddle, so when they got me in there it was just amazing. It is a moment I am never going to forget in my life. It was the best moment I ever had so far and I really enjoyed it. As a fast bowling club cricket all rounder himself and qualified cricket coach he has encouraged his son’s passion for the game as much as any parent could, although he admits the leg spinning skills have come naturally through hard work.”

In the first innings of the third Test, Ahmed Jr. would dismiss Saud Shakeel and Faheem Ashraf to finish with figures of 2/89 in his spell of 22 overs.