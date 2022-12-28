‘The pride of South Australia…Alex Carey is a centurion in Test cricket’: Commentators in awe of Carey’s maiden ton

“Tension builds around the MCG, the slow hand claps…he starts to gather momentum as Marco Jansen approaches the crease, he is through the crease.”

“To Carey…it’s wide…he cuts it…Green’s got his hands in the air celebrating before Carey has the opportunity to. Alex Carey, a maiden Test 100, the pride of South Australia…Alex Carey is a centurion in Test cricket.”

Australian presenter Mark Howard, who was commentating alongside former South African pacer Morne Morkel, was in total awe of Alex Carey’s maiden Test hundred on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

The century came before Australia declared their innings at 575 for eight, bringing tea early on day three of the second Test with South Africa’s hopes of levelling the series all but gone.

Watch:

“The pride of South Australia… Alex Carey is a centurion in Test cricket!” #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/mAoPJit4yX — Triple M Cricket (@triplemcricket) December 28, 2022

Howard, on-air said “Alex Carey…well done! Enjoy the moment, this has been building for some time. Today, everyone at the MCG wants to be Alex Carey”

All-rounder Cameron Green was unbeaten on 51 despite nursing a broken index finger that saw him retire on day two. Tail-ender Mitchell Starc was 10 not out. He was struck on the helmet by all-rounder Marco Jansen on the last ball before home skipper Pat Cummins called his batsmen in.

Carey and Green resumed after lunch and built their partnership to 117 runs, with South Africa’s bowlers barely threatening through most of a meandering session under leaden skies.

Carey pulled Jansen for three to bring up his first test ton just after the drinks break but was out for 111, caught and bowled by the all-rounder after sending a top-edge high above the pitch.

Advertisement

South Africa, bowled out for 189 in the first innings and trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, will need 386 runs to make Australia bat again at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.