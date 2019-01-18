The ‘other’ Jadeja steps into the spotlight

Over the course of his five seasons in first-class cricket, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja has been given several sobriquets. His Saurashtra teammates fondly refer to him as Dhama. The surname of Jadeja meant he would constantly be referred to as the team’s ‘Other’, living under the shadows of the more illustrious Ravindra. Not that it affected him. If anything, it has inspired the left-arm spinner to learn the tricks of the trade from his senior. With time, as Ravindra became busy with his international assignments, making fleeting appearances for his domestic side, the ‘Other’ quietly slipped into his role as the team’s frontline spinner. Such has been the team management’s trust in him that there is a saying which goes something like this: “If the first Jadeja does not play, we have the other Jadeja to do the job”.

Last season, Dharmendrasinh finished with 34 scalps from six games, while this year he has been his team’s highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy so far, picking 38 scalps from nine games. In the league game against Karnataka, he registered his best bowling figures of 7/103. Suffice to note that the 28-year-old had been in reasonable bowling form coming into the knockouts. On the third day of Saurashtra’s quarterfinal against Uttar Pradesh, the left-arm spinner gave further validation of his rising stock. On a pitch getting increasingly receptive to spin, Jadeja scythed through Uttar Pradesh’s top order, grabbing four wickets and giving Saurashtra a reason to hope.

He was ably assisted by young left-arm seamer Chetan Sakaria, who chipped in with three wickets towards the fag end of the day which meant Uttar Pradesh finished Day 3 at 172/8, a lead of 349 runs. The home team, with their well-rounded bowling attack, remains heavy favourites at this stage of the contest. However, without Jadeja’s burst, Saurashtra would well have been looking at the prospect of chasing down a total in excess of 450.

Earlier in the day, Saurashtra could only muster 208 in their first innings, which put them 177 runs behind Uttar Pradesh’s tally of 385. Conceding such a lead in a knockout game can have disastrous effects on a team’s morale. For Saurashtra, the need of the hour was to get quick wickets upfront so that the lead does not swell to unreachable proportions. However, for the bulk of the afternoon session, Saurashtra’s bowlers struggled to make inroads.

However, just when one thought that the game was meandering towards a foregone conclusion, Jadeja made an impact on proceedings. In the space of four overs before the tea interval, he struck three timely blows to ignite the sagging spirits of his team. It was the wicket of debutant opener Rahul Rawat that began the slide for Uttar Pradesh. Jadeja had settled into a decent rhythm by then, varying his line and pace astutely. What worked in his favour was the rough created just outside the left-hander’s off-stump due to the fast bowlers’ footmarks. Jadeja got one to land on that spot, which turned viciously into the batsman. One could pass it off as gross inexperience, but Rawat, instead of playing for the turn, was bowled shouldering arms. It’s the sort of a dismissal the senior Jadeja would have been proud of.

He would then scalp Mohammad Saif and first-innings centurion Rinku Singh, caught at first slip, while attempting a reverse sweep. One could argue that Rinku’s dismissal was a tad controversial, as there wasn’t conclusive evidence to suggest there was an edge.

The impressive aspect about Jadeja’s bowling on Thursday, in the words of Saurashtra coach Sitanshu Kotak, is that he “rarely gives loose deliveries.” This makes him mighty effective and a captain’s delight. Just to put things into perspective, Uttar Pradesh lost seven wickets for just 65 runs, imploding from 107/1 at one stage to 172/8.

The blip in their batting notwithstanding, Uttar Pradesh would be supremely confident of clinching a spot in the Ranji Trophy semifinals. Considering the abrasive nature of the pitch, Saurabh Kumar, their left-arm spinner, will be fancying his chances when they come out to bowl on Friday. On the other hand, Kotak will be hoping that his team’s batting, led by the in-form Cheteshwar Pujara, and their never-say-die spirit, will somehow take them past the finish line.

Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 385 (Rinku Singh 150; Jaydev Unadkat 5/86) & 172/8 (Mohammad Saif 48; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 4/53) lead Saurashtra 208 (Yash Dayal 4/55; Shivam Mavi 3/40) by 349 runs.