WPL opener between Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians delayed by 30 minutes

The opening game between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians of the inaugural Women’s Premiere League (WPL) has been delayed by half an hour on Saturday. It will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The BCCI statement read “The inaugural game will have a rescheduled start and will commence at 08.00 PM IST on Saturday. The toss will take place at 07.30 PM IST.” The game was initially scheduled to start at 7:30 PM with the toss at 7:00 PM.

“The grand opening ceremony which will start at 6:25 PM IST. Adding glitz and glamour to the tournament opener will be Bollywood stars – Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. To top it all, singer-songwriter AP Dhillon will be performing some of his musical chartbusters on-stage that is bound to leave the audience enthralled.” the statement further read.

“It is very difficult for a young player coming into the team to communicate with the senior player. I make sure to reach out to them,” Harmanpreet said at the pre-match conference.

“I remember this from my early days when I got into the Indian team, Jhuludi (Jhulan Goswami) and Anjumdi (Anjum Chopra) made me feel comfortable.

“They were the ones who came up and spoke to me. They were also very keen to know about me. This is something that I have learned from them and I try to follow the same thing here with the other girls,” the Indian skipper said.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind. I’ve only been here for 36 hours,” revealed Mooney to the media on Friday evening ahead of the team’s first match

“I met the coaching staff and the players. Everyone’s very excited to get going. I am absolutely thrilled and pumped to be here and be a part of the first game,” said Mooney, who played a match-winning knock for Australia in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa.