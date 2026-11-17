They called him Captain Cool. But when he lost his cool, it made headlines. MS Dhoni, who called time on his Chennai Super Kings playing career on Tuesday by turning into the team’s mentor, once was so angered by a hotel that he reportedly moved the whole CSK team to a different hotel overnight. The reason? Home-cooked Hyderabadi biryani.

The story goes that CSK were rooming in Grand Kakatiya hotel back in 2014 when they were in Hyderabad to play a Champions League T20 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. One evening, Dhoni’s India teammate Ambati Rayudu sent him home-cooked Hyderabadi biryani, which Dhoni and the Chennai players wanted to eat. But the hotel had a strict “no outside food allowed” policy which forbade it.

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According to a report at the time, the hotel had initially prohibited CSK players from carrying the biryani to their rooms. Other reports said that the hotel had allowed players to take the biryani to their rooms, but had asked the players to refrain from consuming it in the common premises.

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This angered Dhoni. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Dhoni got CSK team management to cancel their booking at Grand Kakatiya. The team then moved to another five-star Taj Krishna. The report added that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials, who too were booked in the same hotel, followed Dhoni’s move as did BCCI chief N Srinivasan.

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Mirror had also reported that Grand Kakatiya reportedly had 180 rooms booked for teams, support staff, and board officials.

“We’re a five-star deluxe facility and there are five other such hotels in the city. One is free to pick one’s place of stay,” George Verghese, the general manager of the Grand Kakatiya, was quoted as saying by Cricinfo at the time.

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Russell Radhakrishnan, CSK spokesperson, had told The Hindustan Times that it was a personal decision to change hotels. “We needed more accommodation which Krishna could provide, it was a personal decision and we do not need to comment on the reasons behind the move,” he told the daily.

KKR, who defeated CSK the next day, continued to stay at the Kakatiya. “The hotel is fine and we have no issues with it,” KKR’s Joy Bhattacharya had told The Hindustan Times.