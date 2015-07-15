The Lodha sequel: After harsh order, BCCI expects harsher reforms

The SC has also directed the Lodha committee to recommend structural changes to the board. (Source: File)

HAVING seen the RM Lodha committee dish out scathing punishments on Gurunath Meiyappan, Raj Kundra and their respective franchises, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking forward with trepidation about the reforms the Supreme Court-appointed panel might recommend towards its functioning in the coming months. In addition to rendering the quantum of punishment on Meiyappan & Co, the apex court had also directed the Lodha committee to recommend structural changes to the board in a bid to clean up the conflict of interest conundrum along with other issues.

While the Lodha committee verdict banned Meiyappan and Kundra for life from being involved in cricket and suspended the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchises for two years, they said that they would need some more time before suggesting reforms to the BCCI. But a senior board official believes that the BCCI is looking forward to it with dread.

“After having seen the judgement on Tuesday, we dread what reforms the Lodha committee could suggest to the BCCI whenever that happens,” the official said.

In their January judgement the Supreme Court had singled out a few aspects on which the Lodha committee would have to make suitable recommendations.

These were:

* Amendments considered necessary to the memorandum of association of the BCCI and the prevalent rules and regulations for streamlining the conduct of elections to different posts/officers.

* Amendments to the memorandum of association, and rules and regulation considered necessary to provide a mechanism for resolving conflict of interest should such a conflict arise despite Rule 6.2.4 prohibiting creation or holding of any commercial interest by the administrators.

* Amendment, if any, to the Memorandum of Association and the Rules and Regulations of BCCI to carry out the recommendations of the Probe Committee headed by Justice Mudgal, subject to such recommendations being found acceptable by the newly appointed Committee.

* Any other recommendation with or without suitable amendment of the relevant Rules and Regulations, which the Committee may consider necessary to make with a view to preventing sporting frauds, conflict of interests, streamlining the working of BCCI to make it more responsive to the expectations of the public at large and to bring transperancy in practices and procedures followed by BCCI.

