‘The IPL is a great competition and…’ : Harry Brook on IPL comeback after ban

It has been a year since England white-ball captain Harry Brook was banned by the Indian Premier League League governing council for two years after the England cricketer withdrew from the league for the second year in succession. Brook, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.5 crore in the IPL mega auction in 2024, did not play the 2025 IPL due to other reasons than injury. The England cricketer, who had become the fifth England batsman to score an IPL hundred with his knock for his then team Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2023 IPL season, can make a comeback in the IPL auction in 2028 and the England white-ball captain has now spoken about how he sees his return to IPL and how it’s something that he will think about in the future.

“Yeah, definitely. The IPL is a great competition and it’s a great experience, and when you go over there, you leave a better player. It’s a very good competition to be a part of, and it’s something that I’ll definitely think about in the future.” Brook told Cricinfo in an interview.

Earlier while speaking with media post the retirement of England Test captain Ben Stokes, Brook had spoken about how he has committed completely to England cricket and how he does not want to play any franchise cricket except The Hundred. “I think it would be a tough job, but everything’s tough in cricket. It’s a hard sport,” Brook said. “Look, I’ve committed completely to England cricket. I’ve said that I don’t want to play any franchise cricket bar the Hundred. Everything I want to do is to play cricket for England, and whatever I do on and off the field is to try and perform as well as I possibly can for England,” Brook had told the media in June.

In the interview with Cricinfo, Brook spoke about his only priority at present being England cricket but also talked about the future. “Who knows what the future holds, but yeah, and like I said, I’m completely focussed on playing as much cricket as I possibly can for England, and that is my one and only priority at the moment,” Brook said in the interview.

The 27-year-old has been playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred with the team now being named as Sunrisers Leeds with India’s Sun group taking up the majority stake in the team in The Hundred last year. The team had retained Brook at a sum of 4,65,000 pounds post the 2025 season, where the team reached the semi-finals of the competition. Brook spoke about the team and the change in ownership. “Well, it’s always going to be a little bit of change, obviously, with new owners, and there’s a lot more orange around the ground now, as seen with the (Sunrisers) Orange Army. But it’s the same with every franchise, really. You try to get to know everybody as quickly as you possibly can, build some bonds, and yeah, at the end of the day, we’re all here to try and win a few games of cricket,” added Brook.

Brook had stepped down as the captain for Sunrisers Leeds earlier with the team now being led by Zak Crawley. The England cricketer shared how he saw the decision as well how Crawley’s game management is the key for the team. “I think as a captain, you have to get to know the players a little bit more on a deeper level, and I didn’t even have a training session before the first game. So it was like, I would have been rocking up and not really knowing some of the players, played with a few of them, obviously, but not really knowing them as people and as players as well as I’d like to. (About Zak Crawley) He’s had a calm head. He’s made some plays in the middle of games. His calmness, his head while he’s out there, and the control on the field has been exceptional,” shared Brook.