The Hundred: Watch Katherine Brunt’s quirky dismissal in match between Trent Rockets & Oval Invincibles

August 18, 2022 11:27:26 am
Oval Invincibles defeated Trent Rockets by five wickets with a ball to spare at Trent Bridge after Bryony Smith almost pulled off a miracle in the last over. But the match’s highlight was the run-out of Trent Rockets’ Katherine Brunt.
The quirkiest moment of the game came when Alice Capsey spilled a caught-and-bowled chance off Sciver’s bat into the stumps at the non-striker’s end to run out Katherine Brunt.
They all count 😳#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/1OXBBvLxQ9
— The Hundred (@thehundred) August 17, 2022
Brunt – who is married to Sciver – furiously whacked her bat into the ground, Capsey covered her mouth giggling while Sciver sheepishly winced.
Batting first, the Rockets managed a below par total of 112 for 8 in 100 balls. Nat Sciver (59 off 48b; 8×4) remained unbeaten. She didn’t get much support from the other end.
For Invincibles, Eva Gray (2/16) was the most successful bowler, while Sophia SMale, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, and Ryana MacDonald-Gay chipped in with a wicket apiece.
In reply, Invincible made a mess of the chase despite a flying start. Skipper Suzie Bates (31 off 32b; 3×4, 2×6) and Alice Capsey (24 off 18b; 2×4, 1×6) put on a 47-run stand for the second wicket.
However, Alana King and Bryony Smith brought back the Rockets in the game with their splendid bowling efforts. King failed to pick up any wickets, but she gave only 8 runs from 20 balls. Smith picked up three wickets and almost pulled up a miracle for the ROckets before Marizanne Kapp (34 off 27b; 4×6) finished the game in style.
