The Hundred: Marcus Stoinis accuses Pakistan speedster Mohammad Hasnain of chucking

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis sparked controversy on Sunday after he seemingly accused the Pakistan speedster Mohammad Hasnain of chucking during the Southern Brave’s seven-wicket loss to the Oval Invincibles in the ongoing ‘The Hundred.’
Stoinis (37 off 27 balls), who top-scored for the Southern Brave, succumbed to Mohammad Hasnain after top-edging into the hands of centurion Will Jacks at the mid-off.
While making his way to the pavilion, Stoinis took a not-so-subtle jab at the 22-year-old, whose action was reported earlier this year during the Big Bash League (BBL). Stonis was spotted seemingly imitating Hasnain’s action to be a chucking one.
Hasnain was found guilty of having an illegal bowling action and was suspended from bowling earlier this year. The Pakistani speedster was then reported by umpire Gerard Abood after bowling in the BBL match between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers on January 2.
Hasnain underwent biomechanics tests in late January, with the findings from the Lahore University of Management Sciences confirming his action breached the ICC’s 15-degree limit for elbow extension.
The Pakistani quick has since been declared fit to bowl again after undergoing remedial work.
Stoinis is not the first Australian cricketer to call Hasnain’s action illegitimate. He was first accused of having an illegal action by Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques during the BBL. Henriques, at the time, shouted, “Nice throw, mate” to Hasnain after he unleashed a bouncer.
“Right from the first game he played and through to the tournament, it seemed that there was a few question marks there,” Henriques told reporters at the time.
“I didn’t have the protractor out.
“I guess from my point of view, we knew already it had been reported. I feel like the umpires are a little bit hamstrung in terms of what they can actually do on the cricket field, because they’re so worried about backlash and public opinion.
“I could definitely argue that what he was doing was not in the spirit of the game.
“And I also agree that possibly I got a little bit emotional and frustrated and I was a bit overt with my comments out in the middle. But you know, I called a spade a spade and that was my opinion.
Hasnain has played eight ODIs and 18 T20 Internationals after making his Pakistan debut in 2019.
