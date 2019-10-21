Rashid Khan becomes first overseas player in ‘The Hundred’ draft; Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga ignored

The Hundred Draft Squads, Players List: Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan became the first overseas player to get picked for the inaugural season of ‘The Hundred’ competition to be held next year. Highest-run scorer in T20 cricket, Chris Gayle and leading wicket-taker in T20Is, Lasith Malinga did not make it into any of the eight squads.

Rashid will play for Trent Rockets. The star leg-spinner went for 1,25,000 pounds. Australia’s D’Arcy Short and Nathan Coulter-Nile were the other overseas picks for the Rockets.

Australian players were a hit as they will be available for the whole tournament. Star Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell and Australian opener David Warner went to Southern Brave, the franchise representing Hampshire and Sussex.

Australia’s in-form batsman Steve Smith and left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc went to Welsh Fire.

“It’s going to be exciting to be in the first-ever hundred-ball comp,” Smith told Sky Sports via satellite link.

“I’m looking forward to joining the Welsh Fire, Jonny (Bairstow) and Starcy and the boys there – it looks a good squad that they’ve picked up so far so I’m looking forward to it.”

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson was the major player picked in round two of the draft. Mitchell Santner is the only other cricketer in the draft.

Here’s a look at how the squads look after the draft:

Trent Rockets

Rashid Khan, D’Arcy Short, Lewis Gregory, Alex Hales, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Harry Gurney, Steven Mullaney, Matthew Carter, Luke Wood, Tom Moores, Dawid Malan, Ben Cox, Luke Fletcher, Luke Wright, Joe Root.

Southern Brave

Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, James Vince, Andre Russell, David Warner, Shadab Khan, Tymal Mills, Ross Whiteley, Delray Rawlins, Ollie Pope, George Garton, Alex Davies, Max Waller, Craig Overton.

Northern Superchargers

Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Aaron Finch, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Lynn, Adam Lyth, Richard Gleeson, Ben Foakes, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Wiese, Nathan Rimmington, Brydon Carse, Ed Barnard, John Simpson.

Welsh Fire

Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Colin Ingram, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Ben Duckett, Ravi Rampaul, Simon Harmer, Qais Ahmed, Liam Plunkett, Ryan ten Doeschate, David Payne, Ryan Higgins, Danny Briggs, Leus du Plooy.

Oval Invincibles

Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Sandeep Lamichhane, Rilee Rossouw, Reece Topley, Hardus Viljoen, Fabian Allen, Alex Blake, Will Jacks, Chris Wood, Nathan Sowter, Laurie Evans.

Manchester Originals

Jos Buttler, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson, Imran Tahir, Dane Vilas, Phil Salt, Tom Abell, Daniel Christian, Wayne Madsen, Wayne Parnell, Mitchell Santner, Joe Clarke, Marchant de Lange, Ed Pollock, Eddie Byrom.

London Spirit

Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan, Glexx Maxwell, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Amir, Roelof van der Merwe, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Dan Lawrence, Mason Crane, Kyle Abbott, Adam Rossington, Zak Crawley, Jade Dernbach, Luis Reece.

Birmingham Phoenix

Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Pat Brown, Liam Livingstone, Kane Williamson, Ravi Bopara, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Shaheen Afridi, Adam Hose, Cameron Delport, Henry Brookes, Adam Zampa, Riki Wessels, Chris Cooke.