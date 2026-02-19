No Pakistani players in The Hundred franchises having Indian stake: Report

According to the report, a senior official from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has indicated to an agent that interest in Pakistan players for The Hundred would be limited to sides not linked to the IPL. (PHOTO: The Hundred)

In line with the largely prevalent practice in T20 franchise leagues around the world, no Pakistani players will be considered by teams with Indian investment at next month’s auction for The Hundred.

No Pakistani player has featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the inaugural season in 2008, or in the three seasons of the SA20 – where all six teams are owned by IPL franchise groups. The same applies to the ILT20 league in the United Arab Emirates.

Four of the eight teams in The Hundred now have stakes owned by owners of IPL franchises, and they will not bid for any Pakistani players, the BBC reported. It claimed that a player agent had referred to this situation as “an unwritten rule” across leagues with Indian investment.