The Hundred 2021, Schedule, Teams: All you need to know

The Hundred's first-ever fixture has become the most-watched women's cricket match on record in the UK. (Twitter/Hundred)

The Hundred 2021 Schedule, Teams: The Hundred, cricket’s latest innovation aims to make the game more accessible for the next generation via shorter, faster matches that last less than three hours. The England and Wales Cricket Board has invested heavily in the competition, which has its own share of rules and fun. Here is all you need to know about it-

The teams:

Birmingham Phoenix: Chris Woakes, Dom Sibley, Moeen Ali (Captain), Pat Brown, Chris Benjamin, Tom Helm, Benny Howell, Chris Cooke, Liam Livingstone, Tom Abell, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Miles Hammond, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Dillon Pennington

London Spirit: Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Mohammad Amir, Jade Dernbach, Mohammad Nabi, Luis Reece, Adam Rossington, Mason Crane, Joe Denly, Josh Inglis, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Ravi Bopara, Chris Wood, Blake Cullen, Brad Wheal

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler, Joe Clarke, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Lammonby, Steven Finn, Colin Ackermann, Tom Hartley, Carlos Brathwaite, Colin Munro, Ollie Robinson, Sam Hain, Fred Klaassen, Dan Douthwaite, Calvin Harrison

Northern Superchargers: Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Adam Lyth, Brydon Carse, Chris Lynn, John Simpson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matthew Potts, Matthew Fisher, Harry Brook, Callum Parkinson, Faf du Plessis, Jordan Thompson, Ben Raine

Oval Invincibles: Sam Curran, Rory Burns, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Alex Blake, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Nathan Sowter, Sam Billings, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Saqib Mahmood, Colin Ingram, Brandon Glover, Jordan Clark, Jordan Cox

Southern Brave: Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, James Vince, Alex Davies, Max Waller, Craig Overton, Ross Whiteley, Danny Briggs, Devon Conway, Quinton de Kock, Jake Lintott, Colin de Grandhomme

Trent Rockets: Joe Root, Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Matt Carter, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Ben Cox, Lewis Gregory, D’Arcy Short, Luke Wood, Luke Wright, Samit Patel, Timm van der Gugten, Sam Cook, Marchant de Lange

Welsh Fire: Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Qais Ahmad, Ryan Higgins, David Payne, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, Iain Cockbain, Josh Cobb, Matt Critchley, David Lloyd, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Leus du Plooy

Telecast

The Hundred will not be telecasted on any television channel in India but fans can watch the live streaming on the FanCode app.

Rules:

100 balls per innings.

The fielding side change ends after 10 balls.

A bowler delivers either 5 (fives instead of overs) or 10 consecutive balls, the captain takes the call.

Each bowler can deliver a maximum of 20 balls per match.

Each bowling side gets a strategic timeout of up to two minutes.

The coach can walk out to the middle of the ground and discuss tactics with their players mid-match.

A 25-ball powerplay for each team.

Two fielders are allowed outside of the initial 30-yard circle during the powerplay.