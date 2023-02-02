‘Sitaara. The future is here’: Virat Kohli all praise for Shubman Gill after his maiden T20I ton vs New Zealand

Former India skipper Virat Kohli didn’t hold back in praising his India teammate Shubman Gill over the latter’s blistering unbeaten knock of 126 runs of just 63 balls on Wednesday against New Zealand in the third T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The innings helped India secure a 168 run win and clinch the three match series 2-1.

Kohli took to Instagram to share a story with a photo of himself alongside Gill, captioned, “Sitaara (Star). The future is here”.

Kohli about Gill – “The future is here”. pic.twitter.com/Pl7nMgbZ3C — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 2, 2023

The innings from Gill was the highest T20I score accumulated by an Indian, as he became the eighth Indian batter to score in triple figures in the shortest format. With his score, Gill surpassed Kohli’s 122 which he scored against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup.

The 23-year-old was adjudged as the player of the match for his knock.

.@ShubmanGill scored a remarkable 126* off just 63 deliveries and bagged the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia registered a 168-run victory in the #INDvNZ T20I series decider 👏🏻👏🏻 Scorecard – https://t.co/1uCKYafzzD… #INDvNZ @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/OhPzHbgxsK — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023

“It feels good when you practice and it pays off. I was backing myself to score big. Didn’t happen in the Sri Lanka series, but happy to see it work out now,” Gill said afterwards.

Speaking on his six-hitting technique, which had been a key feature in the ODI series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand as well, Gill said, “Everybody has a different technique to hit sixes. Hardik bhai told me to play my game, not do anything extra and he kept backing me.”

The right handed opener hit 12 fours and seven sixes in his innings.

Speaking on if he felt fatigue afterwards Gill said, “When you represent your country, there is no fatigue. It was my dream to play for India, and I am very fortunate to be part of the team in all three formats.

Earlier in the month India had whitewashed New Zealand 3-0 in the ODI series. Gill had scored a double hundred in the first ODI in Hyderabad and was the player of the series