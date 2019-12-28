The decade that changed Indian cricket

India had a successful decade, winning the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. (Source: Reuters) India had a successful decade, winning the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. (Source: Reuters)

With 2019 coming to an end, almost nine decades of Indian cricket also comes full circle. But among them all, this has been the decade of brilliance for the Indian men’s cricket team as it scaled the zenith of success. From World Cup glory in 2011 to holding the Test mace for three years in a row, the Indian team dominated like never before giving their fans plenty to cheer about.

In this throwback, we take a look at those five moments in this decade that infused more strength to the Indian team.

WORLD CUP 2011

India began their 2011 World Cup campaign with a thrashing of co-hosts Bangladesh and then went on to win all their group stage matches except for a tie with England and one loss against South Africa. In the quarter-finals, Yuvraj Singh’s stellar show powered India to victory over Australia. While in the semis Pakistan was rolled over easily after which Sri Lanka was beaten in a pulsating final. The shot of MS Dhoni hitting the winning runs is something that every Indian remembers to date and in one tournament, the face of Indian cricket was changed for all times to come.

CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2013

Two years after the World Cup triumph came yet another turnaround for the Indian team. This time playing in England, Dhoni’s young guns showed they had come of age by defeating England in the final. The exodus after the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup caused many names to go in and out of the team. But with this victory, everyone sat up and took notice of the emergence of the youth in the Indian cricket scene. Further, the Indian team found a new opening pair in the form of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, who would go on to fulfill the role brilliantly.

INDIA TOUR OF AUSTRALIA 2014 (TEST SERIES)

When it comes to Test cricket the first half was not rosy. Following the Champions Trophy, India’s next big challenge was the tour to Australia in the year 2014 in December and January. However, it was a series to forget as the Indian team failed to register even one win in the Test matches. Miffed with India’s poor overseas record in overseas, Dhoni announced his retirement from the longest format, handing over reins to Virat Kohli. Under Kohli’s leadership, India got an aggressive captain who simply did not want to lose.

TEST DOMINATION THEREAFTER

Soon India started to emerge as a dominant force in Test cricket in the second half of the decade. During this phase, Kohli and Co. won the ICC Test Mace in 2017 and has managed to retain it ever since. With the bat, Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara piled on the runs, while spin twins R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja terrorized teams at home. But since, 2017, another factor that shaped India’s rise was the emerged of the speed guns. The pace battery of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Umesh Yadav was lethal at home and away. Together they scripted India’s first series win in Australia since 1947.

Incidentally, in this decade India, not only has the best win-loss ratio but also the highest win percentage amongst all major Test nations. In all, India played 107 Test matches this decade, winning 56 and losing 29 for a win/loss ratio of 1.931.

INDIA’S 500 ODI WINS

India registered its 500th win in One Day Internationals when it beat Australia in the second ODI at Nagpur on March 5, 2019. India has become the second team after Australia to record 500 wins in One-Day International cricket, getting to the landmark in 963 matches. Since playing their first ODI in 1974, India has played 963 matches. India has played more than 100 ODI matches each against Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies. Their win percentage against Sri Lanka is the best at 61.56 percent while their worst is against Australia at 39.83 percent.

Indian team ended their 2019 year with a brilliant win against West Indies in the Cuttack ODI and pocketed the series 2-1. This was India’s 157th ODI win and it capped off an amazing decade for the Men in Blue as well.

The Indian team won the most ODIs in the decade- 157 out of 249 matches played from 2010-2019. Their dominance was evident as their win ratio was 1.987- the highest by a team in ODI cricket between January 1, 2010, and December 22, 2019 — (after the completion of the last ODI played in the decade). India has lost just 79 in 249 ODIs (6 tied games and 7 No Result).

