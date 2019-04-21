The crownless again is king

Captain Smith in control

The one mistake Mumbai Indians bowlers made to Steve Smith was to act as if he was the old Smith in full flow. Still recovering from an elbow injury, he isn’t there quite yet but the bowlers operated as if he would kill them on the leg side. That’s what the old Smith used to do, dragging anything straight or even around off to the leg side with that ferocious wrist snap.

But on Saturday night, he unsuccessfully tried the shots quite a few times but inexplicably, Mumbai reverted to bowling a touch outside off stump. As if they didn’t want to give him anything straight. Mistake. His off-side play was fabulous and he kept producing the jail-break shots — those lovely late dabs behind square on the off side. His leg-side play against spinners was intact and there was no stopping him.

But the bigger story of the game was how well Captain Smith responded to captaincy. The man who was a distant mute witness the other night when MS Dhoni charged out to embarrass himself with the umpires was now a different person. Back then, it seemed he wasn’t even on the field, cocooned himself in an ineffable bubble, but he was everywhere on Saturday evening: making the bowling changes, ensuring Mumbai Indians didn’t convert the good start, and then he held the chase together with a calm head.

Hardik Pandya pushed it wider and he tapped him through backward point. Lasith Malinga kept offering him width outside off and he kept slashing them, and even Jasprit Bumrah slid them in outside off and Smith patted it to third-man boundary. He got numerous singles to on the off side to rotate the strike and he was up and running without much fuss.

A late dab to Bumrah in particular in the first ball of the 17th over stood out. It was the perfect Bumrah delivery that he often bowls in the end overs: sliding in off a length and cramping the batsman for room but Smith stood tall, watching the ball closely, letting it reach him and almost allowed it to pass him before he got the bat down to tap it on its head and the ball raced away to third-man boundary.

Archer’s iffy catching

Jofra Archer has a strange catching technique that led to him dropping three catches. Standing at the boundary line, he jogs towards the ball, not far from him, and stays away from the ball and likes to lunge forward at the last minute and try to take the catch knee-high. Why would you do that? Why not run a touch quicker, get under the ball and take it at a comfortable height, within your eye-line, instead of grasping and clutching at the straws. No wonder he dropped three-— Quinton de Kock moved from 1 to 65, Hardik Pandya was dropped twice, on 2 and 14, and Archer’s grabs led to Rajasthan chasing a lot more than they should have.

Rahul Chahar sparkles again

For some reason, the batsmen seem to struggle picking Rahul Chahhar’s legbreak. The extent of spin in particular; he doesn’t turn the conventional legbreak big and the batsmen too think similarly but, at times, end up pushing inside the line or closing the bat-face. It’s a tribute to how well he has bowled this IPL. He had come in for the injured Mayank Markande and immediately grabbed his chances.

He is one of the new-age leggies that this IPL in particular has thrown up a lot: quickish, straight, more googlies, very accurate, and likes to pitch them on a good length and sometimes even back of it. He rarely floats them too full and the batsmen are unable to smash him from the crease. With modern-day batsmen rarely coming down the track in apprehension of the combination of the quickness of the pace and the length, they allow him to dominate them.

He got one on a length and Ajinkya Rahane, in middle of a poor run with technical problems creeping up with every outing, didn’t lean on to his forward drive and chipped it to cover. Next Sanju Samson, who again looked like a million bucks with his wonderful timing and imagination, threw his wicket away, coming down the track but ending up slicing the googly from the bottom of his bat and holing out to long-off. Ben Stokes went for a cut off his second ball but the ball was on a length and it was quick — and it deflected off the inside edge on to his stumps. But with the target not too stiff and the young Riyan Parag getting a quick 43, Smith kept Rajasthan in the tournament.