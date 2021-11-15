The Australian way: Cricketers drink from shoe after winning T20 World Cup

It took Australia seven attempts but under Aaron Finch they finally laid their hands on a maiden T20 World Cup title on Sunday with an eight-wicket triumph over New Zealand. The 20-overs trophy drought for one-day cricket’s most successful team was an aberration for Finch, who had oozed confidence that Australia would be “rectifying” the wrong.

Mitchell Marsh and David Warner combined for a 92-run stand to trump New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s side after his masterly knock had taken them to a competitive total. Williamson capitalised on an early reprieve to fire his team to 172-4 which they failed to defend in the end.

Celebrations went on till late in the night in the Australian dressing room at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. In a video posted by ICC that has now gone viral, wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis can be seen getting up from the floor after clicking pictures and then pouring beer into their shoes and drinking out of them.

Stoinis went on to wash his shoe in beer first before taking the sip. Finch did the same, before breaking into song and dance. This popular practice of drinking straight from your footwear is called ‘doing a shoey’ in Australia.

It was Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo who made the ‘shoey’ celebration popular around the world, although it was already popular in their country. He did it for the first time after finishing on the podium in the 2016 German Grand Prix. The celebration caught on with Ricciardo doing it with fellow podium finishers and celebrities who were part of the ceremony.

The final result was a stunning turnaround for an Australia team which had lost five T20 series on the trot heading into the World Cup. They came into their own only in the semi-finals when they stunned former champions Pakistan, the tournament’s only unbeaten team until then.

Awaiting them in the final were reigning Test champions New Zealand, easily the game’s best cross-format side, who have made a habit of reaching the finals of global events. Six years after beating New Zealand to win a fifth ODI World Cup, Australia lifted their first men’s 20-overs world title.

Fireworks lit up the sky to celebrate the success of a team which had been written off after their wretched build-up.