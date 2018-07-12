Follow Us:
Thursday, July 12, 2018
‘Thank you for the happiness’ Twitter rejoices as Hima Das becomes first Indian to win Gold at U-20 World Championship

By: Sports Desk | Published: July 12, 2018 11:47:17 pm
Hima Das won India’s first gold in track event of U-20 World Championships. (Source: IAAF Twitter)
Hima Das scripted history on Thursday by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships as she clinched the top spot in the women’s 400m final race on the third day of competitions in Tampere, Finland.

The 18-year-old Das, a pre-tournament favourite favourite, clocked 51.46s to win the gold. She was already a favourite to win gold as she is the U-20 season leader in this quarter-mile event. Das clocked an Indian U-20 record of 51.32 seconds to finish sixth in the Commonwealth Games 400m final in Gold Coast in April.

Here is how Twitter reacted as Hima Das made India pround with her achievement:

