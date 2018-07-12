‘Thank you for the happiness’ Twitter rejoices as Hima Das becomes first Indian to win Gold at U-20 World Championship

Hima Das won India’s first gold in track event of U-20 World Championships. (Source: IAAF Twitter) Hima Das won India’s first gold in track event of U-20 World Championships. (Source: IAAF Twitter)

Hima Das scripted history on Thursday by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships as she clinched the top spot in the women’s 400m final race on the third day of competitions in Tampere, Finland.

The 18-year-old Das, a pre-tournament favourite favourite, clocked 51.46s to win the gold. She was already a favourite to win gold as she is the U-20 season leader in this quarter-mile event. Das clocked an Indian U-20 record of 51.32 seconds to finish sixth in the Commonwealth Games 400m final in Gold Coast in April.

Here is how Twitter reacted as Hima Das made India pround with her achievement:

Champion ! Many congratulations Hima Das for creating history winning Gold medal in 400m of World U20 Championships, clocking 51.47s. 1st Indian athlete to win Gold in track event of U-20 World Championships. pic.twitter.com/htnmYsZBBj — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 12, 2018

Congratulations to our sensational sprint star Hima Das for winning the 400m gold in the World Under-20 Championship. This is India’s first ever track gold in a World Championship. A very proud moment for Assam and India, Hima; now the Olympic podium beckons! #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 12, 2018

Wow! So proud of you Hima Das. Incredible, historic achievement on becoming the first Indian track athlete to win a medal at any global event winning Gold at women’s 400m World U-20 Championships clocking a time of 51.47 seconds. Thank you for the happiness. pic.twitter.com/Cs5wY8sDuM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 12, 2018

Hima Das creates history by winning Gold medal in 400m of World U20 Championships. She is 1st Indian athlete to win Gold in track event of U-20 World Championships. You have made ???? proud. #NariShakti — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 12, 2018

Hima Das!! What a champion!! Congratulations. You make India proud ?????? U-20 400m World Champion pic.twitter.com/W4wyCHH4UL — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 12, 2018

Hima Das just won the 400m gold at the u20 world championship clocking 51.47 secs. This is historic! pic.twitter.com/60Xa6czX4L — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) July 12, 2018

She’s done it! Hima Das is the first Indian woman to win an IAAF world U20 title!@afiindia #IAAFworlds pic.twitter.com/my1w3nIxFV — IAAF (@iaaforg) July 12, 2018

