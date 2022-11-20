scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Tests far above white-ball cricket, says Mitchell Starc

The Ashes in England are scheduled from June 16 to July 31 while the 50-over World Cup will be held in India in October-November next year

The left-armer feels the packed schedule these days makes it "impossible" for players to play all three formats . (FILE)

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc reckons the game’s hectic schedule will eventually force him to retire from limited-overs formats to extend his red-ball career as Test cricket is “always first”.

The 32-year-old is one of six all-format players in the Australian side.

“Tests (are) always first… far above white-ball,” said Starc, whose 4/47 steered Australia to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series against England on Saturday.

Start is expected to be a vital cog in the team’s 2023 World Cup plans. He has also indicated a desire to play in the 2024 T20 World Cup, to be held in the West Indies and the USA. “I’ll decide on the rest as I go and where my body’s at and how I feel about it. “I’d love to, selection and form pending, continue playing Test cricket as long as I can,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...Premium
This Indian startup wants to sell computers as a subscription service … a...
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...Premium
‘International community must understand that if we bring down Indi...
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...Premium
Exemptions for start-ups in data Bill have ‘sunset’ clause; penalties may...
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade votePremium
Thanks to Namibia for cheetahs? India abstains on ivory trade vote

The left-armer feels the packed schedule these days makes it “impossible” for players to play all three formats. “It’s certainly impossible at the moment to play every game as a three-format player. Not the way it’s scheduled these days.” To maintain his workload, Starc has skipped the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2015.

“We’ve seen that over the last few years, sometimes there are two Australian teams playing at the same time in different continents in different formats. They see a break and put a series on.

“I think having those periods of time to rest may help me keep bowling at decent speeds for a period of time. I don’t think playing three formats is something I can (continue) for a long period of time moving forward now.” Australia are currently playing a three-match ODI series against England that began four days after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Australia then host the West Indies for two Tests, followed by a series against South Africa.
The Pat Cummins-led side then heads to India for the four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February-March. The Ashes in England are scheduled from June 16 to July 31 while the 50-over World Cup will be held in India in October-November next year.

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 02:41:23 pm
Next Story

Netaji kin file PIL to prevent distortion of history of freedom movement & Netaji

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

fifa world cup, best moments of world cup
The most memorable FIFA World Cup moments
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 20: Latest News