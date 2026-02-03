Tests before T20s: Why Pat Cummins is missing upcoming T20 World Cup

A “minor setback” prompted Cummins not to take any long-term risk, as he has had a history of back issues early in his career. (AP photo)

Australia, especially their bowling, looks undercooked going into the T20 World Cup. Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has retired from the format as far as international cricket is concerned. New-ball partner Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss their first few matches in Sri Lanka as he continues his recovery from injury.

And with Test skipper Pat Cummins pulling out of the final squad just days before the start of the tournament, the Aussie pace attack may be left in the hands of the likes of Nathan Ellis and Ben Dwarhuis, at least for the initial phase of the T20 showpiece.

But Cummins has his priorities set, and wants to be fit and firing for the next 18 months, as Australia have a jam-packed Test schedule, including a five-Test tour of India. He had played just one Test of the Ashes summer, and sat out the final two games once the urn was secured, with an eye on the T20 World Cup. But a “minor setback” prompted the pace spearhead not to take any long-term risk, as he has had a history of back issues early in his career.