Pietersen bats for free entry during Test matches at stadiums struggling to draw crowds

A day after former Australia batsman David Warner’s lament about the lack of crowds for the team’s second Test against South Africa in Gqeberha, former England captain Kevin Pietersen has said that stadiums should make entry free for long-form cricket when the crowds are not coming. Largely empty stands have been a feature during the ongoing Test series despite the thrilling nature of the matches themselves.

Pietersen said that boards should be looking to make money off T20 franchise tournaments. “Test Cricket in places that struggle for crowds should make it FREE to enter! Boards should make their money off their franchise tournaments. There is no way that Durban (venue of the first Test) and PE (Gqeberha) have made enough money off ticket sales to justify no one there watching,” said Pietersen in a post on his X account.