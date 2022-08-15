scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

Test and T20 cricket can sit together, feels Strauss

Recently star New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult pulled out of the central contract so that he has more time to play franchise cricket.

By: PTI |
August 15, 2022 8:55:25 pm
'Yeah, we're going to have this situation where players are signed up to franchises for 12 months of the year and there's less international cricket. We don't know any of that at this point," Strauss said. (File)

Test cricket and T20 can comfortably co-exist despite the mushrooming of franchise-based leagues, feels former England captain Andrew Strauss.

Strauss, who is currently the chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB)cricket committee, took into consideration the expanded two and half months window for the IPL while making the assessment.”One thing we know in other countries, Test cricket doesn’t pay the bills, like it does here,” Strauss told the Daily Telegraph.

“The T20 format is the way that a lot of people get introduced to the game in the first place. I still maintain that they can sit together comfortably, Test and T20 cricket.

“But the challenge we have is (to provide a) manageable schedule that allows players to do both. That is really complicated. It’s multi-dimensional,” Strauss added. Recently star New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult pulled out of the central contract so that he has more time to play franchise cricket.”It definitely feels like right at the moment, the rate of change is increasing.”And the truth is, none of us know what’s around the corner so you can all look into the future and go, ‘Yeah, we’re going to have this situation where players are signed up to franchises for 12 months of the year and there’s less international cricket. We don’t know any of that at this point,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Khongjom war’ or ‘Vision I...Premium
UPSC Key-August 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Khongjom war’ or ‘Vision I...
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...

“They (the players) will always look at those opportunities side by side and decide what’s best for them and you don’t hold that against them,” Strauss said.

“And so we need to continue promoting all the brilliant things that cricket in this country offers players. we want to have a strong vibrant domestic game and we want to make sure the players are playing the right balance of formats as well so that it’s not all drifting down that white-ball short-form route.

“There’s still plenty of players that want to commit and challenge themselves to be the best Test cricketers they can be,” Strauss, who is leading the high-performance review into the future of the English game, said. Urging the English cricketers to be nimble and “adaptable to changes”, Strauss said: “We can’t afford to be slow moving and have our heads in the sand.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“I think that’s really important that we set ourselves up in this country, we set the game up in a way that allows us to be flexible and adaptable.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 08:55:25 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

2

What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in Independence Day 21-gun salute?

3

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

4

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

5

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

Featured Stories

The success of India at 75 resonates beyond its borders, writes the Briti...
The success of India at 75 resonates beyond its borders, writes the Briti...
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi writes: Commitment to inclusivity and social justic...
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi writes: Commitment to inclusivity and social justic...
Explained: Women heroes of India's freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in h...
Explained: Women heroes of India's freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in h...
Explained: The revolutionaries whom Modi mentioned in his Independence Da...
Explained: The revolutionaries whom Modi mentioned in his Independence Da...
Rewind & Replay | The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the...
Rewind & Replay | The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the...
Why Gujarat hasn't been able to take the cow by its horns
Why Gujarat hasn't been able to take the cow by its horns
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
3 Things: Special episode

India at 75: What should we be celebrating?

The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book
Rewind & Replay

The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Opinion

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

Premium
Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds

Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sportspersons greet the nation on Independence Day
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 15: Latest News