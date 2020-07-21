‘Tera room number kya hai, I wanna hit you there’: Dilip Doshi recalls Javed Miandad’s threat

The incident took place during the India vs Pakistan Bengaluru Test in 1983. (Express Archive) The incident took place during the India vs Pakistan Bengaluru Test in 1983. (Express Archive)

Pakistan’s former skipper and batsman Javed Miandad has been a great entertainer on and off the field. From his on-field banters to his off-field scathing remarks, Miandad always hogged attention and one such incident has been revealed by Indian left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi where Miandad had asked him ‘Tera room number kya hai? (what is your room number?) I wanna hit you there.’

The incident took place in 1983 when Pakistan were on India’s tour and the first Test of the series was being played at Bengaluru.

Throwing light on the incident, Doshi told former India left-arm spinner Murali Karthik in a video interview, “Basically you got to understand that Javed has this street fighting attitude, a truly great batsman, one of the best I’ve bowled to, I really respect him as an opponent. He’s a good friend as well, I love him off the field but once he got on the field, it was like a change of character.”

” When you restrict him from playing his shots, he would try to get you off your concentration was to create some sense of irritability and he was good at that, he has done with Kiran More, he did it with Dennis Lillee and he has done it many more times with me. So he would tell the close-in fielders something to pass on the message to me or walk across after the ball is bowled and he would say something,” Doshi said.

“That day what he was trying to do in Bangalore on my recall Test was trying to tell me ‘What’s your room number? I wanna hit the ball there.’ It became a legendary thing, many people have repeated that, with some added spices but it’s fine, it was all in good banter,” he added.

Interestingly, when Karthik asked Doshi whether Miandad could him on the field, the Indian cricketer said,” He struggled. He couldn’t hit me. He made 98 and got out.”

The slow left-arm orthodox bowler from Saurashtra played 33 Tests, 15 ODIs and 238 first-class matches and also spent a considerable time playing in County cricket in the United Kingdom.

