Ashleigh Barty revisits her old cricket days with Brisbane Heat

Ashleigh Barty, one of the most famous Australian athletes, took a small break from tennis and spent some time with her old cricket team. Barty paid a visit to Big Bash League team Brisbane Heat, whom she used to play for.

The World No.1 tennis player Barty is a part of the Brisbane International tournament these days and yet she could not resist from visiting her old cricket team.

The star athlete was officially named the team’s ‘Number One Ticket Holder,’ meaning she’s invited to the Heat’s men’s and women’s games all season long. In other Barty-Brisbane news, the WTA Finals champion was recently announced as headlining the field for the Brisbane International WTA event, which begins on January 6, 2020.

Ashleigh had won the junior Wimbledon singles event back in 2011. But after an indefinite hiatus from tennis in 2014, she signed up for Women’s Big Bash League’s Brisbane Heat without a formal cricket training. After an injury-marred return to tennis, Barty witnessed a mercurial ascent in 2017.

In summation, she holds six singles titles and ten doubles titles on the WTA tour, including a Grand Slam singles titles with a 2019 French Open win as well as a Grand Slam doubles at the 2018 US Open with CoCo Vandeweghe.

Her love for cricket clearly has not ebbed though, as she was seen in the stands for yesterday’s Australia versus England showdown. Post the match, she hung out with the team as well as coach Justin Langer and captain Aaron Finch. On their part, the Aussies seem to be huge fans of Barty.

