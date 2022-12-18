Tendulkar thanks fans for in-flight ‘Sachin, Sachin’ chant. Watch how an airplane turned into stadium terrace

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday thanked fans for in-flight “Sachin, Sachin” chant and said the moment took him back to his playing days.

“Thank you to those on my flight who were chanting my name a little while ago, reminiscent of when I used to come out to bat,” Sachin wrote on Twitter.

Thank you to those on my flight who were chanting my name a little while ago, reminiscent of when I used to come out to bat. Unfortunately, the seatbelt sign was on so I could not stand up to greet you. So saying a big hello to all now 👋🏻👋🏻 https://t.co/ak4GYLjMi4 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 17, 2022

Sachin quoted a fellow traveller, who posted the video, saying: This happened just now on my flight! Be it on or off the field, the chants of ‘Sachin, Sachin!’ continue to reverberate in our hearts always!”

Tendulkar also apologised to the fans for not able to “stand up” and “greet them” as the “seatbelt sign was on.”

“Unfortunately, the seatbelt sign was on so I could not stand up to greet you. So saying a big hello to all now.”

Earlier this week, Sachin’s son, Arjun Tendulkar scored a century for Goa against Rajasthan on his first-class debut.

Arjun, who moved from Mumbai to play for Goa in the Ranji Trophy earlier this year, came in at No 7 and emulated his father Sachin Tendulkar’s feat to score a century on debut. Sachin, at the age of 15, scored a century against Gujarat at the Wankhede Stadium in 1988.