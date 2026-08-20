‘Tendulkar wasn’t as strong as Kohli’: de Villiers on India’s best Test batter debate

While Tendulkar averaged over 51 overseas, Kohli ended his Test career with an average of 41 away from home. (Reuters Photo)

South Africa batting legend AB de Villiers claimed that former India skipper Virat Kohli elevated the country’s batting overseas, pushing his contemporaries to perfom better away from home.

De Villiers claimed that though Tendulkar set the bar for India in overseas conditions, Kohli elevated the performances to a whole new level.

Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in Test cricket with 15,921 runs and a record 51 centuries. His away average stands tall at 55 in 176 innings. Meanwhile, Kohli retired from Tests in 2025, finishing with 9230 runs in 123 Tests averaging 46.85. Kohli’s away average stands well before Tendulkar’s, at 41 in 68 matches.

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