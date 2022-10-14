scorecardresearch
Tendulkar, Gavaskar, Manjrekar, Agarkar can’t vote in Mumbai Cricket elections as they don’t have voter ids and e-voting wasn’t allowed

Sandeep Patil will take on Amol Kale, a sitting vice-president of MCA and a candidate backed by Sharad Pawar-Ashish Shelar group.

The MCA election will also be contested for posts of honorary secretary, treasurer and Apex Council along with members of the governing council post. (Photo: PTI)

SACHIN Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Wasim Jaffer, Vinod Kambli, Avishkar Salvi, and Paras Mhambrey won’t be allowed to vote in the Mumbai Cricket Association upcoming election on October 18. The reason? They didn’t submit their voter’s identity card and register before the election.

Sandeep Patil, who is contesting for MCA president’s post, had requested to allow e-voting for MCA election but it was turned down. Gavaskar, Manjrekar, and Agarkar are expected to be on the commentary panel for the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in Australia. While Mhambrey is India’s bowling coach, Salvi and Jaffer are away on coaching assignments.

The MCA election will also be contested for posts of honorary secretary, treasurer and Apex Council along with members of the governing council post. The retired Senior Inspector Deepak Patil has been declared unopposed as Jt Secretary, and the MCA won’t be having a contest for MCA’s vice-president post as all candidates decided to withdraw.

“As I had filed for my nomination for the BCCI’s treasurer post, I have today withdrawn my name as a candidate for MCA’s president post. Our candidate will be Amol Kale, we had a discussion with Sharad Pawar and Kale’s nomination as president of MCA is already there. So he will be contesting a post from our group,” Shelar told reporters.

Pawar, a NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) chief and Shelar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mumbai’s chief, have joined hands to contest MCA election together. The Pawar-Shelar group also have backed former minister in Maha Vikas Aghadi Jitendra Awhad for a position in Apex Council while Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s personal assistant Milind Narvekar too has been roped in from the same group.

Vihang Sarnaik, son of MLA Pratap Sarnaik and a key member of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde’s camp, has been declared chairman unopposed for the Mumbai Premier League T20 chairman’s post from the Pawar-Shelar group.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 08:27:31 pm
