Tendulkar, Gavaskar don’t apply for players’ body membership

Three former India captains — Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Dilip Vengsarkar — were the notable exceptions when it came to applying for membership of the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA). Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and Anil Kumble have soughtmembership. Among others, Gautam Gambhir, a member of parliament, too hasn’t applied.

Former India cricketer Ashok Malhotra is the sole candidate for the post of president of the ICA. Former wicket-keeper batsman Surendra Khanna is all set be included in IPL governing council as the ICA representative. Khanna is the sole candidate for the post.

The ICA had called for nominations for various posts. The objection against any candidate and withdrawal of any application can be done by October 9.

Meanwhile, four applications have been received in the men’s and women’s categories for ICA representatives in the BCCI Apex Council. Anshuman Gaekwad, Dodda Ganesh, Kirti Azad and Rakesh Dhruve have submitted their nomination whereas, in the women’s category, Amrita Shinde, CTM Suguna, Mana Dabhi, Shantha Ranagswamy have thrown their hats in the ring.

Notice to state units

Four state associations of the BCCI — Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Maharashtra and Bengal — have been served notices by the Committee of Administrators (COA) as their respective constitutions were deemed non-compliant as per the Lodha Committee recommendations. The COA has given time till October 7 for these associations to reply to the notice.

Meanwhile, Cricket Association of Bengal was served a notice for nominating players from its Apex Council to its players’ representative body.