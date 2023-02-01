scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Advertisement

Tendulkar felicitates women’s U19 World Cup-winning cricket team

"For me, my cricketing dreams started in 1983 but by winning this World Cup, you have given birth to many dreams. It was a magnificent performance," Tendulkar said during the felicitation ceremony.

Tendulkar said the BCCI is doing its best for the growth of women's cricket in the country. (Twitter/BCCI)
Listen to this article
Tendulkar felicitates women’s U19 World Cup-winning cricket team
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday felicitated the India U-19 women’s cricket team for its triumph in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa, saying the feat will encourage many girls to take up the sport and realise their dreams.

“I would likely to congratulate you on the magnificent achievement. The entire nation will celebrate (the triumph) for years to come.

“For me, my cricketing dreams started in 1983 but by winning this World Cup, you have given birth to many dreams. It was a magnificent performance,” Tendulkar said during the felicitation ceremony just before the start of the series-deciding third T20I between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday.

“By winning this World Cup, you have given a dream to young girls in India to represent the country.
“The beginning of the WPL (Women’s Premier League) is going to be the biggest thing. I believe in equality for men and women, and not just in sports. There should be equal opportunities,” he added.

Tendulkar said the BCCI is doing its best for the growth of women’s cricket in the country.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Three big takeaways of Union Budget 2023-24: Capex, fiscal prudence and n...
Three big takeaways of Union Budget 2023-24: Capex, fiscal prudence and n...
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Scintillating sea creatures and what makes them special
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Union Budget 2023: How the government calculates the math
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh
Focus on border areas, NCC plans to raise cadet strength by 8 lakh

“What BCCI has been able to do and the officials’ contribution in helping women’s cricket prosper, I think it’s a sign that we will really do well (in future).” During the brief felicitation function, which was also attended by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and treasurer Ashish Shelar, the dignitaries handed over a cheque of Rs five crore to the victorious India U-19 women’s team as announced by the board secretary earlier.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 19:32 IST
Next Story

Year-long series of events to celebrate life, works of Indo-Hungarian painter Amrita Sher-Gil

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 01: Latest News
close