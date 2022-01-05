IND vs SA 2nd Test: Tempers flare as Bumrah and Jansen engage in heated war of words

Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen were involved in a heated war of words in the 2nd Test. (Screengrab)

The second session of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg witnessed a tense moment on the field when Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen exchanged heated words in a mid-pitch confrontation. As the Proteas duo of Rabada and Jansen tried to bounce the Indians out, the visitors fought back with the willow and did not mind sustaining a few blows. It all began in the 54th over of India’s second innings when Jansen began with a shortish delivery which struck Bumrah on the shoulder. A couple of balls later once again the left-arm seamer went short and struck Bumrah on the shoulder but the Indian pacer responded by dusting it off and showed no signs of pain.

This probably fired up Jansen and once bowled it short. Bumrah, who went for an all might swipe, missed it completely. Jansen gave him a stare, Bumrah stared back, and then they both muttered something and then charged towards each other. The situation was immediately diffused by Umpire Erasmus.

But Bumrah was not done yet.

In the next over by Kagiso Rabada, he connected another shortish delivery and got a top-edge, and Rabada’s pace along with Jo’burg’s altitude carried it over the ropes. The reaction from the Indian dressing room said it all.

Earlier, India slipped up just as it looked to be building a series-winning lead against South Africa to lose four wickets for 33 runs and go to lunch on 188/6. India’s advantage was still 161 runs and anything above 200 would be difficult for South Africa to chase batting last at the Wanderers.

But India had been totally in control of the session before a three-wicket burst by South Africa pace bowler Kagiso Rabada was crucial in the tourists faltering from 155/2.