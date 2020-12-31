scorecardresearch
2020: A Rewind

Temba Bavuma’s walk: South African batsman says it was too late when he realized he was not out

Temba Bavuma walked off without being out. He explains the bizarre moment from the South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test earlier this week.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 31, 2020 1:36:24 pm
Temba Bavuma was not out but still walked on 71 vs Sri Lanka. (File)

South African batsman Temba Bavuma said he had taken his thigh pads off and that it was “sort of too late” to return to the crease when he realized that he had not got his bat to ball when he was dismissed caught behind for 71 in the Test against Sri Lanka earlier this week.

“Yes, that happened,” Bavuma said at the post match media conference, according to SuperSport.

The incident, a rare show of a batsman walking without being out, happened in the 91st over of the South African first innings of the 1st Test this week. Bavuma, then on 71, was facing Dasun Shanaka. Shanaka bowled a back of a length delivery which Bavuma flashed at. There were appeals, the umpire was unmoved, but the last word was had by Bavuma, who decided to walk off anyway.

“I heard a sound,” Bavuma explained his decision to walk.

“My first intuition was to stroll after which clearly after I noticed on the highlights, there was daylight between the ball. Yes, that happened,” he said.

“I used to be already off and I already had my thigh pad and pads off, so it was sort of too late by then.”

There has been speculation on social media over whether the umpires should have called Bavuma back.

South Africa, notwithstanding Bavuma’s ‘integrity’, won the match by an innings and 45 runs.

