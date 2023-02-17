scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Temba Bavuma named new test skipper in shake-up of South African cricket

Bavuma has replaced Dean Elgar as skipper in the longest format, though the latter remains part of a much-changed squad.

Middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma has been named as the new captain of the South African test team for the two-match series against West Indies, but has relinquished leadership of the T20 side, officials confirmed on Friday.

South Africa’s director of cricket Enoch Nkwe has also released convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang from his duties, with more power given to new test coach Shukri Conrad to pick the side.

The test squad contains three uncapped players — batsman Tony de Zorzi, fast bowler Gerald Coetzee and left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy.

The batting line-up has been bolstered by the return of Keegan Petersen from injury, and recalls for Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton. Heinrich Klaasen will play as a wicketkeeper-batsman.

“We believe we have selected the strongest possible group for this series against a strong West Indies team who are coming here fresh from beating Zimbabwe,” Conrad said in a media release.

“We are pleased to see the likes of Keegan Petersen fit again and ready to play after his injury. He will add some much-needed stability to the batting, which has also been strengthened by the return of Aiden Markram and the maiden call-up of Tony de Zorzi.”

Players dropped include batsmen Sarel Erwee and Rassie van der Dussen, while Theunis de Bruyn announced his retirement from international cricket this week.

The series against the West Indies starts in Pretoria on Feb. 28 and the tour will also contain three one-day internationals and three T20 games.

Bavuma will remain 50-over captain but his successor in the shortest form of the game has yet to be announced. The South African white ball sides are also led by a new coach, Rob Walter.

Test squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 22:11 IST
