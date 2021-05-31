Tears of joy: Australian cricketers finally meet their loved ones after fleeing Covid-ravaged India

Australian cricketers including Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Dave Warner finally met their loved ones after returning to Australia via the Maldives for two weeks in quarantine.

Australia’s jumbo IPL 2021 contingent comprising players, support staff, and commentators had not seen their families since heading to the Indian Premier League in early April.

On Monday, amid tears of joy and relief, they reunited with their family members in Sydney.

Seamer Jason Behrendorff, who was among those to exit quarantine, said, “It was nice to know that we were getting home that’s for sure.”

“It’s always tough being stuck somewhere, and knowing that we’re able to get home was a relief, and now we’re out of quarantine, I can’t wait to get home and see my family.”

The highlight of the day was premier fast bowler Pat Cummins exiting the hotel and reuniting with his pregnant partner Becky Boston, a video of which was uploaded on Twitter by well-known Australian sports journalist Chloe-Amanda Bailey.

Video of the day! After eight weeks away for the IPL, Pat Cummins finally leaves hotel quarantine and reunites with his pregnant partner Becky. All the feels! pic.twitter.com/YA3j98zJId — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) May 31, 2021

While the players head home, it will not be for long as many of them will be gearing up for their next assignment which will be a tour to the West Indies in July.