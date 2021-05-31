scorecardresearch
Monday, May 31, 2021
Tears of joy: Australian cricketers finally meet their loved ones after fleeing Covid-ravaged India

The Australian players were in quarantine after returning from India and had not seen their families since heading to the Indian Premier League in early April.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: May 31, 2021 1:31:19 pm
australia cricketBack from quarantine, Pat Cummins hugs pregnant wife while daughters greet David Warner. (Screengrab/Twitter)

Australian cricketers including Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Dave Warner finally met their loved ones after returning to Australia via the Maldives for two weeks in quarantine.

Australia’s jumbo IPL 2021 contingent comprising players, support staff, and commentators had not seen their families since heading to the Indian Premier League in early April.

On Monday, amid tears of joy and relief, they reunited with their family members in Sydney.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Seamer Jason Behrendorff, who was among those to exit quarantine, said, “It was nice to know that we were getting home that’s for sure.”

“It’s always tough being stuck somewhere, and knowing that we’re able to get home was a relief, and now we’re out of quarantine, I can’t wait to get home and see my family.”

The highlight of the day was premier fast bowler Pat Cummins exiting the hotel and reuniting with his pregnant partner Becky Boston, a video of which was uploaded on Twitter by well-known Australian sports journalist Chloe-Amanda Bailey.

While the players head home, it will not be for long as many of them will be gearing up for their next assignment which will be a tour to the West Indies in July.

