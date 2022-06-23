Tears for father, thigh-slap for the singer Sidhu Moosewala

An emotional Sarfaraz Khan struggled to hold his tears after his hundred when suddenly he roared, slapped his thigh and lifted his index finger to the skies. The tears were for his father, the GodFather in his life; the thigh-pump was for the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

It’s as if Sarfraz had invoked the famous Moosewala song called 295, whose lyrics runs thus: “Bhavein Aukhi Hoyi Ae Crowd Tere Te/ Bolde Ne Aivein Saale Loud Tere Te/ Par Ik Gall Rakhi Yaad Puttra/ Aaha Bapu Tera Bada Aa Proud Tere Te”

The meaning could not fit Sarfraz’s life any better. “Even if the crowd is angry at you/ They shout it loudly at you/ But one thing you remember son/ That your father is very proud of you.” In the video of the song, not long after those lines, Moosewala raises his index finger to the skies. Behind him, on the tractor he jumps out from, is emblazoned the lines: Thug Life. During his funeral, after he was shot dead, his father would do the thigh-pump celebrations. Days later, at New York’s Times Square, videos of him splashed on the billboards, and his fans gathered in front, doing that very same celebration.

Sarfaraz Khan scored 134 runs off 243 balls with 13 fours and 2 sixes in the Ranji Trophy Final.

Far away, in Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium, Sarfaraz would offer his tribute to the singer, after knocking a special ton in the Ranji final against Madhya Pradesh. Later, he would dedicate the hundred to Sidhu Moosewala. Khan said he has been listening to Moosewala for the past four years but it was his last song which brought him more closer towards the singer.

“His song used to be played during celebrations inside our dressing room. He was trending a few years ago and someone played his songs. I started liking him from then on. However, his last song 295 which says, Par ikk gal rakhi meri yaad puttra. Aah baapu tera barha aa proud tere te, this line has touched me a lot. This line is my story,” Khan said.

Khan’s father Naushad always dreamt of his son making a big name one day. His father had made sure Sarfaraz and his younger brother Musheer slogged it out in the Mumbai maidaans, so that they could represent the country one day.

Khan said he had done that special celebration earlier too. “When I had scored 153 in one Ranji Trophy game, I did the same celebration then too but the broadcasters didn’t show it. At this time everyone saw it, so people began to relate to it.” His friend and teammate Hardik Tamore are regular listeners of the Moosewala song.

Khan also shared his emotions when he heard that the singer was shot dead. “I was completely taken back. I felt a void within because he was part of our life unknowingly. Hardik Tamore and I used to play his song inside the dressing room frequently and we still do. But the connect has gone way ahead after his death.”