Teams touring India will play practice games against Afghanistan, says BCCI

All international teams touring India will now play one practice game against Afghanistan, an arrangement which will constantly provide international exposure to the team from strife-torn nation.

The announcement was made by BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary during his visit in Kabul, according to Afghanistan Cricket Board.

Choudhary is in Afghanistan capital to discuss the bilateral cricketing relation between the two countries.

India will host Afghanistan in their historic first-ever Test match in Bengaluru from June 14-18.

Choudhary said it will be a vital addition as it will help increase the morale and also upgrade the skills of players.

ACB chairman Atif Mashal said: “Afghanistan is now a full member of ICC and we also enjoy cordial relations with BCCI which will be further strengthened as we strive to work together to further develop the game in the country.”

Choudhary said: “It is an honour to be here in Kabul being invited by Mr. President (Mashal). It is a privilege for us to be playing Afghanistan in their historic first Test match as we did not want to let go of this opportunity.

“Cricket will further strengthen ties between the two countries and deliver a message of peace. Afghan players are well known and loved in India because of their participation in IPL which will increase in the coming years,” BCCI acting secretary said.

Mashal, on his part, thanked BCCI for providing a second stadium for Afghanistan’s home matches in Dehradun besides the one at Greater Noida. Afghanistan will “host” Bangladesh in a three-match T20 series at their adopted home in Dehradun.

