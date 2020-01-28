Teams combine to slam 48 sixes, 70 fours in Bangladesh cricket run-fest

The second division 50-over match was played between North Bengal Cricket Academy and Talent Hunt Cricket Academy. (Representational Image) The second division 50-over match was played between North Bengal Cricket Academy and Talent Hunt Cricket Academy. (Representational Image)

In a run-fest second division 50-over match in Dhaka, the batsmen slammed a staggering 70 boundaries and 48 maximums, which saw a total of 818 runs being amassed by both the sides combined. The match which the North Bengal Cricket Academy won by 46 runs, saw them post a staggering 432/4 on the board. In response, their opponent, Talent Hunt Cricket Academy managed 367/7 before running short of the overs.

The North Bengal players struck 27 sixes, while Talent Hunt smashed 21 over the ropes.

“This is very unusual. I have been familiar with Dhaka’s domestic cricket for many years. But I never saw anything like this,” club cricket organiser, Syed Ali Asaf was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

These unreal incidents are very common in Bangladesh’s domestic matches, which have been frequently marred by allegations of match-fixing.

Earlier in 2017, a bowler was handed a 10-year ban from the sport after he conceded 92 runs by bowling a string of wides and no-balls and deliberately lost the contest, which was later deemed as an act of protest against the officials citing biased umpiring as the reason for it.

During the contest, a Lalmatia bowler sent down 13 wides and three no-balls in the first over, all of which resulted in a boundary, as he ended up conceding 80 runs before he could even complete his over.

The opponents in that fixture, Axiom reached the target in just four legal deliveries after they bundling Lalmatia only on 88 in 14 overs.

In October last year, former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who is currently serving a two-year suspension by ICC for not reporting a corrupt approach, had stated that results in many domestic matches in the country were predetermined. His comments were later backed by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Saber Hossain Chowdhury, claiming that there was “deep-rooted” corruption in the sport’s governing body.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd