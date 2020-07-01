Team Stokes vs Team Buttler: England cricketers return to action

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will lead the two sides in the three-day match. (ECB) Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will lead the two sides in the three-day match. (ECB)

England’s top international cricketers will be seen live in action after an extended break from Wednesday onwards. An intra-squad match, pitting 27 of the country’s best players against each other in a mini selection trial ahead of the Tests vs West Indies from next Wednesday (July 8), will be staged at the Rose Bowl in Southampton over the next three days.

The two teams have been named, with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler named as captains. Stokes will lead England in the 1st Test vs West Indies, with regular captain Joe Root on paternity leave. Buttler, who will be vice-captain for the match, will be the captain of the other team in the warm-up match.

Team Stokes v Team Buttler! We have named the sides for our three-day intra squad match starting tomorrow 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 30, 2020

The three-day match will feature 27 players – there are 14 on Buttler’s side and 13 on Stokes’ – and so will not have first-class status. The only three players from the 30-man training squad not taking part are Amar Virdi, Jamie Overton and Root.

READ | Format of 3T Cricket, the route chosen by South Africa to resume cricket

The match will be live-streamed on the ECB website. The matchdays will start at 3:30 pm IST on all three days.

Team Stokes: Dominic Sibley, Keaton Jennings, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Olly Stone, James Anderson, Saqib Mahmood

Team Buttler: Rory Burns, James Bracey, Joe Denly, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (c), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Dominic Bess, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd