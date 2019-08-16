Kapil Dev-led team reaches Mumbai to pick next Team India coach

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) led by Kapil Dev began conducting interviews Friday of the six short-listed candidates in Mumbai to pick the next Team India coach. The announcement of the next coach is expected tonight.

India’s head coach Ravi Shastri is a runaway favourite to retain his post. Apart from Shastri, the other big names who will give presentations to the three-member committee include former Australia all-rounder and Sri Lanka coach Tom Moody, along with ex-New Zealand and Kings XI Punjab coach Mike Hesson.

India’s 2007 World T20-winning cricket manager Lalchand Rajput, former Mumbai Indians head coach Robin Singh and West Indies’ Phil Simmons, who until recently was Afghanistan national team coach, are the other candidates in fray.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), who have no say over the decision of the CAC, are expected to announce the new coach on Friday itself with the support staff interviews being held simultaneously by the men’s senior selection committee chaired by MSK Prasad.

Shastri’s record since his comeback in 2017 has been very impressive, having guided the team to its maiden Test series win on Australian soil last year.

In 21 Tests since July 2017, under Shastri, India won 13 of them with a victory percentage of 52.38. It’s even better in T20Is with 25 wins from 36 games with a win percentage of 69.44. The ODI record takes the cake with 43 wins in 60 games and a success rate of 71.67.