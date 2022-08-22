scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Team India’s ‘Kaala Chashma’ dressing room celebrations after series win against Zimbabwe

With the upcoming schedule set to be daunting, the Indian team let off some steam in the dressing room after beating Zimbabwe.

India players celebrate after winning against Zimbabwe. (Instagram/Shikhar Dhawan)

India secured a clean sweep in the ODI series against Zimbabwe on Monday when they won the 3rd match by by 13 runs. It was a hard-fought victory with Sikandar Raza almost guiding Zimbabwe over the finish line with his 115 off 95 balls.

With the series wrapped up, all eyes will now turn to the Asia Cup and then the T20 World Cup. With the upcoming schedule set to be daunting, the Indian team let off some steam in the dressing room after beating Zimbabwe.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan shared a video on Instagram where the India players were seen shaking a leg to the song Kaala Chashma and having a blast in general.

In the match, Shubman Gill (130) struck a stroke-filled century to power India to 289 for eight. In reply, Zimbabwe’s innings ended at 276 in 49.3 overs thanks to Sikandar Raza’s brilliant 95-ball 115.

Gill, who reached a major career milestone more than three years after making his India debut, shared a 140-run stand with Ishan Kishan (50 off 61) after the visitors decided to bat for the first time in the series. Gill was a treat to the eye during his innings comprising 15 fours and a six.

Deepak Chahar once again impressed with the new ball while left-arm spinner Axar Patel got welcome wickets in the middle overs.

Brad Evans (5/54) picked up his maiden five-wicket haul for the home team.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 11:03:28 pm
