Rohit Sharma suffers injury during Mumbai Indians’ practice session: reports

Days before the announcement of the 15-man World Cup squad, there were reports that opener Rohit Sharma may have injured himself Tuesday during a practice session in the ongoing IPL.

A CricketNext report said the Indian opener, who is also the Mumbai Indians’ captain, sustained a hamstring injury during a practice session ahead of the clash with Kings XI Punjab on Wednesday.

An India Today report said that after walking a few steps Sharma lay flat on the ground holding his head in pain and has photos of the cricketer lying down during the practice session. The report said that the only “bright side” was that the opener gingerly climbed to the dressing room on his own after receiving some treatment from the team’s physiotherapist.

The IPL franchise hasn’t made any announcement about the reported injury or its seriousness.

Sharma has featured in all the five matches the franchise has played in the tournament so far, and has scored 118 runs so far.

In the first week of the ongoing edition of IPL, India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah sustained a shoulder injury during Mumbai’s match against Delhi Capitals. The pacer landed awkwardly on his shoulder while trying to stop a shot played by Rishabh Pant on the final delivery of the Delhi innings. However, the 25-year-old cricketer recovered quickly from the blow and was back in action for his sides’ next encounter against RCB.

Earlier this week, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) along with the BCCI said that it would announce the 15-member Indian squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 on April 15 in Mumbai. Indian skipper Virat Kohli is likely to attend the meeting as he will be in the city as Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with Mumbai on the same evening.

The World Cup will kickstart on May 30 in England, with India playing their first match against South Africa on June 5.