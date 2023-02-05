scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

‘A lot of emphasis on close-in catching and slip fielding’: Watch Team India train under watchful eyes of Rahul Dravid

India and Australia face each other in a four-match Test series beginning with the 1st Test in Nagpur.

Indian cricket team during the net sessions in Nagpur. (BCCI)
Listen to this article
‘A lot of emphasis on close-in catching and slip fielding’: Watch Team India train under watchful eyes of Rahul Dravid
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, is gearing up for the first Test of the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy with gusto.

Team members were spotted sweating it out at the nets in Nagpur under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Team India’s practice session on its official Twitter handle.

Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohl and Rohit Sharma were honing their skills in the nets.

KL Rahul has also joined the team after missing the New Zealand series due to prior family commitments.

Dravid also spoke about special drills arranged for those in the slip cordon.

“We have had a couple of long sessions over the past two days. With the amount of cricket we play, we generally don’t get this time to do a camp or an extended net session with players. To be able to get this week has been exciting for us,” he said before adding, “We had been planning and preparing for this for almost a month. I am glad it’s come together really well.”

“Everyone looks in good shape, and it is nice to get the Test team together again after a month of white-ball cricket.”

Advertisement

“There has been a lot of emphasis on close-in catching and slip fielding. That is really important because it will be a vital aspect of this series, ” he said.

“I would love to have longer camps but this break of five-six days has definitely helped us a lot,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
What’s in a name? Plenty
What’s in a name? Plenty

Border-Gavaskar series will commence on February 9. Team India India are the current holder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having won the series held in Australia in 2020-21. They won the last time the series was held in India.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-02-2023 at 12:06 IST
Next Story

Uddhav Sena rejects call for unopposed bypolls on Chinchwad and Kasba seats, says BJP is afraid of contest

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 05: Latest News
close