‘A lot of emphasis on close-in catching and slip fielding’: Watch Team India train under watchful eyes of Rahul Dravid

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, is gearing up for the first Test of the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy with gusto.

Team members were spotted sweating it out at the nets in Nagpur under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Team India’s practice session on its official Twitter handle.

Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohl and Rohit Sharma were honing their skills in the nets.

KL Rahul has also joined the team after missing the New Zealand series due to prior family commitments.

Dravid also spoke about special drills arranged for those in the slip cordon.

Preps in full swing 👌 👌 #TeamIndia hit the ground running for the #INDvAUS Test series opener in Nagpur 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/LwJUGZ5hPp — BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2023

“We have had a couple of long sessions over the past two days. With the amount of cricket we play, we generally don’t get this time to do a camp or an extended net session with players. To be able to get this week has been exciting for us,” he said before adding, “We had been planning and preparing for this for almost a month. I am glad it’s come together really well.”

“Everyone looks in good shape, and it is nice to get the Test team together again after a month of white-ball cricket.”

“There has been a lot of emphasis on close-in catching and slip fielding. That is really important because it will be a vital aspect of this series, ” he said.

“I would love to have longer camps but this break of five-six days has definitely helped us a lot,” he added.

Border-Gavaskar series will commence on February 9. Team India India are the current holder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having won the series held in Australia in 2020-21. They won the last time the series was held in India.