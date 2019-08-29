Team India, support staff attend official team dinner ahead of Jamaica Test

Virat Kohli-led Team India is all set to take on West Indies in the second and final Test of the series in Jamaica which starts on Friday. Days ahead of the match, Team India attended an official team dinner at Indian High Commissioner’s residence in Jamaica. It is a tradition of sorts with the touring teams attending official team dinner’s when they are visiting any country.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a photo of the team and the support staff at the residence of the Indian High Commissioner on Twitter. Head coach Ravi Shastri was seen posing for the official team photo at the high commissioner’s residence.

Team India members attend the official team dinner at the Indian High Commissioner’s residence in Jamaica 📸📸 pic.twitter.com/GhEnH3Lxqk — BCCI (@BCCI) August 29, 2019

India won the first test by 318 runs, with West Indies dismissed for 222 in the first innings before making only 100 in their second knock. West Indies’ top order was especially disappointing. Openers Kraigg Brathwaite (14 and 1) and John Campbell (23 and 7) went cheaply, while numbers three and four Shamarh Brooks (11 and 2) and Darren Bravo (18 and 2) did not contribute much either.

However, Chris Gayle who had backtracked on his retirement earlier this year and looked keen to play in the Test series against India has not been named in the 13-man squad. Meanwhile, Shane Dowrich has returned to Barbados to continue his rehabilitation after being ruled out of the series with ankle injury.

India will be hoping to finish the ongoing tour vs West Indies with a clean slate. Notably, India took the 3-match T20I series 3-0 before winning the ODI series 2-0.