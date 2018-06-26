Team India off to Ireland for two-match T20I series; see pics

India will play two T20Is against Ireland. (Source: Twitter) India will play two T20Is against Ireland. (Source: Twitter)

After a thumping victory over Afghanistan in the historic Test against Afghanistan earlier this month, the Indian cricket team is off to Ireland for their two-match T20I series that is scheduled to begin from Wednesday in Dublin. The cricketers posted pictures from the airport on their social media accounts. Skipper Kohli posted a photo with teammates that read, “Off to Ireland with someone photobombing behind us! 😂👍.”

India are scheduled to play two T20Is in Ireland that would be followed by three T20Is, three ODIs and five Test matches against England.

After the series against Ireland, India will get ready to take on England for the 3T20Is, 3 ODIs and 5 Test match series starting from July 3. India didn’t have a good outing the last time they visited England for the Test series as they faced a 3-1 defeat and would now look to turn fortunes for themselves under the new skipper.

Ahead of the England tour, the Indian skipper along with coach Ravi Shastri addressed a press conference in New Delhi and said, “Our strategy will be the same as it was during the tour to South Africa, Sri Lanka. The mindset doesn’t change on the basis of one series. We have patience and the focus is on how to win matches.”

“Our endeavour in every series will be the same. We won’t change any strategy because we are playing in any other nation. For us, an opposition is an opponent. Our aim is to strive for consistency,” added Shastri.

Talking about the pitch and the conditions, head coach Ravi Shastri said, ““Every series is important. Every game is home game for us because we play the pitch and not the opponent. The boys know they will be rated if they attack the conditions and perform well.”

