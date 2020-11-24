Shikhar Dhawan shows a glimpse of Team India’s new jersey

India's 1992 World Cup jersey (left); Shikhar Dhawan in the new jersey for the 2020 Australia series. (BCCI, Shikhar Dhawan Twitter)

The Indian national team will be wearing a new jersey from the Australia series onwards. How the jersey will look can be seen in a photo uploaded by Shikhar Dhawan on social media on Tuesday, three days before the 1st ODI against Australia.

New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gKG9gS78th — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 24, 2020

The new jersey has a darker shade of blue than more recent national team jerseys. In fact, the new jersey’s likeness with the 1992 World Cup jersey has been pointed out on social media.

1992 World Cup jersey replica. Perhaps the best Indian jersey ever. Certainly very high recollection that being the first CWC telecast in India at high quality by private TV channels. https://t.co/9woWlFjfhr — Aashish Chandorkar (@c_aashish) November 24, 2020

Earlier this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a deal with MPL Sports, the sports merchandise brand from Mobile Premier League, an e-sports platform, as the new kit sponsor and official merchandise partner for the national team. The board’s previous kit sponsorship deal with Nike ended in September this year.

As per the BCCI statement, under the newly-inked strategic partnership, MPL Sports has entered into a three-year agreement from November 2020 to December 2023. MPL Sports’ association with the BCCI begins with upcoming India’s tour of Australia, 2020-21, which will see Team India sporting the new jerseys.

