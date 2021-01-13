Alyssa Healy takes exception to Team India’s ‘jail hotel’ complaints

Team India have complained about the Brisbane hotel they have been quarantined in before the 4th Test. (BCCI)

Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy, who plays for the women’s national team, took a dig at the Indian team’s complaints about the hotel they have been put up in, saying that the Australia and the New Zealand women’s national teams had also been quarantined at the same hotel in Brisbane last year without complaints.

👋🏻 – the Aus and NZ women’s teams did their quarantine in the same hotel last year. Here’s a shock – we survived…. https://t.co/9YUTvZ8RqR — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) January 13, 2021

India’s cricket board has reportedly complained to the BCCI and its operations team over the inner-city hotel they are staying at in Brisbane. “It’s turning out to be a five-star jail,” a member of the Indian contingent had told The Indian Express earlier.

In particular, the tourists reportedly were upset by the fact that amenities such as the gym and swimming pool were not available for use.

READ | Indians complain about ‘five-star jail’ in Brisbane

A Team India source was quoted by The Times of India as saying: “We are locked up in our rooms, have to make our own beds, clean our own toilets. Food is coming from a nearby Indian restaurant which will be given to us on our floor. We can’t move out of the floor that’s been designated to us.”

The Indian team was initially hesitant to travel to Brisbane because of the strict quarantine rules in place in Queensland for anyone travelling from Sydney.

A heavily injury-depleted Indian side will take on the hosts in the 4th and final Test of the series in Brisbane from Friday, with the series currently tied at 1-1.