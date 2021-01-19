Team India’s historic win at Gabba: Records at a glance

Rishabh Pant walks out as the show stopper on Tuesday with his unbeaten 89-run knock. AP

India pulled off a historic three-wicket win at Gabba on Tuesday thanks to Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 89-run knock which helped India realise the dream of an outright series win. The win at the Gabba on the final day meant that India have won an unprecedented back-to-back Test series Down Under.

Here’s a look at some of the interesting records made at Gabba.

# Rishabh Pant was just a run away from touching the 1000-run mark in Test cricket when he came to bat on Tuesday. Pant, who played a career-defining knock here, became the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to reach the 1000-run mark. The Southpaw took just 27 innings surpassing MS Dhoni’s 32 innings record.

# The Day 5 of the Gabba Test also witnessed a batting record related to another Indian. Cheteshwar Pujara, who played a 56 off 224 ball innings, stood still before the Aussie attack and played his slowest fifty. His 50 came in 196 balls. While Pujara had hit his last 50 in 174 balls in Sydney.

# Pujara, who has been the backbone of Indian batting overseas, bagged another record on Tuesday. The right-hander now, in his three tours (2014/15, 2018/19, 2020/21) of Australia, has aggregated 993 Test runs in 2657 balls in 21 innings @127 balls per innings! Only Marnus Labuschagne is above Pujara with Most Test balls faced in Australia since 2018. Labuschagne has played 2,586 balls.

# Pujara is the only Indian now with most 200+ ball innings (9) against Australia. Sunil Gavaskar had 8, Tendulkar 7 and Virat Kohli has 6 under his belt.

# Rishabh Pant is the top scorer from Indian camp with 274 runs in the series. The southpaw maintained an average of 68.5 in five innings he played of three Tests. While overall, Marnus Labuschagne scored the most runs (426) in the series, followed by Steve Smith’s 313 runs.

# World’s number 1 bowler Pat Cummins claimed most number of wickets (23) in the series against India, followed by compatriot Josh Hazlewood (17) and Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj (13).

# India used a record number of players (20 in the series – the most any team has used in an away series in the history of Test cricket. The previous most was 18 players used by England in the 2013-14 Ashes in Australia, and by West Indies on a tour to South Africa in 1998-99.