scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Team India’s day out in Perth nets: When Rishabh Pant joked about batting for five hours, DK fell down in pain, Dravid’s pep talk & more

India embarked on their preparation for the big contest in Group 2, having arrived from Sydney to the western Australia city on Friday after their win over Netherlands on Thursday. 

(Left to right) Rishabh Pant, India head coach Rahul Dravid with net bowlers and Dinesh Karthik during the training session on Saturday. (Devendra Pandey/Express photo)

“I will bat for five hours today,” joked Rishabh Pant as he hit the nets ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Super 12 match against South Africa in Perth on Sunday.

Amidst the usual selfie requests at the net session outside the Optus Stadium came a wish. “Bhai opening kar lo India ke kismat badal jayegi,” says a fan to Pant.

The 25-year-old hasn’t played a single delivery at this T20 World Cup. But that wasn’t reason enough for him to not polish his batting touches on Saturday. Pant, along with Dinesh Karthik, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Hooda, were the only India batters who took guard in the optional training session.

With two wins in two games, the Group 2 toppers embarked on their preparation for the big contest in Group 2, having arrived from Sydney to the western Australia city on Friday after their win over Netherlands on Thursday.

South Africa, who beat Bangladesh by a comprehensive 104 runs on Thursday, took to the nets first as dark clouds loomed large over the Optus.

With their leading run scorer at the World Cup, Virat Kohli, seated in the front of the team bus just as Sachin Tendulkar once used to, the men in blue arrived at the venue for an optional training session on Saturday afternoon.

Dinesh Karthik was the first one to hit the nets alongside India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey while the captain-coach duo of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid arrived together. The latter would have an intimate pep talk with the net bowlers before turning his attention to the 15-member India squad.

Designated as the finisher in India’s XI, Karthik also had an elaborate keeping session that included fielding coach T Dilip feeding him low throw downs on a ramp with a towel in between to hide the release of the ball.

There was a bit of a scare as the wicketkeeper went down, holding his finger in pain following an attempted catch but it wasn’t a serious blow as Karthik continued through his session with more catches afterwards.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadlinePremium
Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadline
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigationsPremium
Wanted by NIA: CA firms to assist in terror funding investigations
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...Premium
Raise our glasses to end of hypocrisy — women may drink, serve, get high ...
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of landPremium
Ambedkar and his idea of the caste of land

India’s net session was stopped briefly because of a drizzle. After two crucial Group 1 fixtures were washed out at the MCG on Friday, the forecast for Sunday in Perth would come as a relief with only 20 percent chances of precipitation.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 02:59:02 pm
Next Story

SC notice to Centre on plea against age restriction on women’s reproductive rights

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli in the runs again as India thump Netherlands at Perth
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 30: Latest News