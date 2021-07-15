Covid hits Indian team in England: Rishabh Pant, net bowler Garani test positive; three others in isolation

The Indian cricket team, which is currently dealing in England, has been hit with the dreaded coronavirus. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and training assistant/net bowler Dayanand Garani tested positive for Covid-19. Three others, bowling coach Bharath Arun, reserve wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha were put in isolation for having come in contact with Garani.

The four personnel will undergo 10-day isolation and will remain in their respective rooms in the team hotel in London.

Pant nears completion of his self-quarantine period. Pant, who had not stayed in the team hotel during the break period, tested positive on 8th July. He is asymptomatic and currently undergoing self-isolation at the place where he reported positive. He is being closely monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and is on his way to recovery.

He will be able to join the squad in Durham after returning two negative RT-PCR tests.

The entire Indian contingent including travelling family members and caretakers were administered with the second dose of covid vaccine earlier this month in London. To mitigate any further risks, the Indian contingent is taking the Lateral Flow Test on a daily basis.

The rest of the squad, sans Pant and the injured Shubman Gill, left for Durham on Thursday from London where they will begin their preparations for the upcoming five-match Test series against England with a three-day warm-up game at Emirates Riverside against County XI starting on Tuesday.