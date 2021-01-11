scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 11, 2021
Must Read

Team India hailed for showing character, rising above pain to draw SCG Test

India batted out 131 overs to draw the SCG Test and keep the series tied at 1-1 as Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin, both hobbling with injuries, held fort, and Ravindra Jadeja sat twiddling his dislocated thumb in hope that he would not have to come out.

By: Sports Desk | January 11, 2021 2:58:34 pm
ind vs ausRavichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari are congratulated at the end of the 3rd Test (AP)

The significance of India’s achievement in holding out for a draw at the SCG has been hailed by fans and experts. How the likes of Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin stretched themselves physically to earn a draw to keep the series level at 1-1, however, is only beginning to be clear now.

Ashwin’s wife revealed that on the morning he scored a 128-ball 39 to force one of India’s most memorable draws, he had woken up with a back in so much pain that he could not bend down to tie his shoelaces.

“The man went to bed last night with a terrible back tweak and in unbelievable pain. He could not stand up straight when he woke up this morning. Could not bend down to tie his shoe laces. I am amazed at what @ashwinravi99 pulled off today.”

India captain Ajinkya Rahane also lauded the character shown by his players in the face of adversity.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India fight rearguard as Australia sniff Sydney victory after posting a target of 407
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 11: Latest News