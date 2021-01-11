Team India hailed for showing character, rising above pain to draw SCG Test

Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari are congratulated at the end of the 3rd Test (AP)

The significance of India’s achievement in holding out for a draw at the SCG has been hailed by fans and experts. How the likes of Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin stretched themselves physically to earn a draw to keep the series level at 1-1, however, is only beginning to be clear now.

Ashwin’s wife revealed that on the morning he scored a 128-ball 39 to force one of India’s most memorable draws, he had woken up with a back in so much pain that he could not bend down to tie his shoelaces.

The man went to bed last night with a terrible back tweak and in unbelievable pain. He could not stand up straight when he woke up this morning. Could not bend down to tie his shoe laces. I am amazed at what @ashwinravi99 pulled off today. — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) January 11, 2021

India captain Ajinkya Rahane also lauded the character shown by his players in the face of adversity.

Bruised. Broken. But never short of character. Really happy with how the boys fought till the end. Lots to learn and improve as we look forward to Brisbane now. pic.twitter.com/4VBZGCvbnp — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 11, 2021

Unbelievable Grit, determination and character shown by #TeamIndia. What an unbelievably spirited effort and some serious grind. Well done men 🇮🇳 test cricket at its best. — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) January 11, 2021

Test cricket at it’s best. Highs and lows but through it all we backed ourselves to be determined and never give up 🇮🇳💯 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/Qws8gmiuve — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) January 11, 2021

Another shot in the arm for test cricket. Come, fall in love with it. You won’t regret it. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 11, 2021

We saw it at the Wanderers in SA on a treacherous pitch in 2018 and we saw it today, the character that this India team has. Hats off!

🙏🙏🙏#INDvAUS — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 11, 2021

Fighting till the very end ⚔️ Tremendous spirit shown by the team 🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/ZEHuaFK1G9 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 11, 2021

What an amazing test series this is between Aust & India. Today’s test cricket was brilliant & I cannot compliment India enough on their courageous approach & their effort today, just outstanding. Both sides gave it everything they had at the SCG today. Gotta love test cricket ❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 11, 2021

In the 23 days since that 36, the Indian team have their captain back home, 6 more players injured and have still managed a victory & a draw after batting out 131 overs in the 4th innings.

There may have been more talented Indian teams in the past, but none with more heart! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) January 11, 2021

When the chips are down, India 🇮🇳 fights back 💪🏻#TeamIndia bat for 131 overs in the fourth innings despite injuries and testing conditions to save the SCG Test match!#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AUSvIND @BCCI @ICC pic.twitter.com/EHBMBYoRZ9 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 11, 2021

Loved the fight and determination of India all day today. Starting with Pant and Pujara, and then for Vihari and Ashwin to withstand Australia and look largely in control for most of the day was very impressive. Can’t wait for Brisbane now. #AUSvIND — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) January 11, 2021

Great fightback by #TeamIndia! Special effort out there and the team showed amazing physical and mental strength. — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 11, 2021

Pic1 – Till Rishabh Pant was at the crease.

Pic2- Pujara, Vihari and Ashwin. And the combination of these 2 made it a fantastic Test Match. Feel so so proud of the Team,

Pant showed why he needs to b treated differently & d grit showed by Vihari, Pujara & Ashwin was unbelievable pic.twitter.com/aU3qN6O3JF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2021

What a remarkable performance by Team India. Once again great show of resilience under grave provocation, spate of injuries and several key players missing. Bravo! #AUSvsIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2021