Team India celebrate Independence Day by hoisting tricolour in UK

Team India hoisted the national flag in the UK on Wednesday. (Source: BCCI) Team India hoisted the national flag in the UK on Wednesday. (Source: BCCI)

The Indian cricket team celebrated India’s 72nd Independence Day by hoisting the national flag at the Taj London on Wednesday. India is currently on the English shores for a five-match Test series. They are already 2-0 down in the series and are gearing up for the third Test at Trent Bridge which begins from August 18. In a video released by the BCCI, the entire squad along with support staff took part in the flag-hoisting ceremony after which skipper Virat Kohli wished his fellow countrymen ‘a very happy Independence Day’. “On behalf of the Indian cricket team, all the way from the UK here is wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. Jai Hind!”, Kohli said.

It’s a great feeling to be an Indian. May the tricolour always fly high. Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 Jai hind ! pic.twitter.com/qtKTfxP09D — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) 15 August 2018

Earlier former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman also conveyed their wishes. “I bow down to all those who laid down their lives so that we can celebrate this day. Happy #IndependenceDay India,” wrote Laxman on Twitter. ⁠”Everything in life is hard-earned. “Just like our independence. Among countless other things, there would have been no ‘Team India’ if not for the sacrifice of our brave freedom fighters. Let us not take that freedom for granted. #HappyIndependenceDay,” Tendulkar tweeted.

MUST WATCH: On Independence Day, members of #TeamIndia came together to honour the tricolour in England. What a proud moment this #HappyIndependenceDay 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #IndependenceDayIndia

Full Video Link—> https://t.co/MBEx1zhR6K pic.twitter.com/LWhooUwORO — BCCI (@BCCI) 15 August 2018

Meanwhile, India and England will once again lock horns against each other in the third Test which begins from Saturday. Jasprit Bumrah has been declared fit for the match. Virat Kohli also expressed confidence of being fit for the match.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd